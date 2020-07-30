Dane County Executive asks for COVID-19 testing at Alliant Energy Center to be extended

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is asking for an extension to COVID-19 testing at the Alliant Energy Center, according to a press release.

Funding and support for testing at the Alliant Energy Center is scheduled through August 7.

Parisi said:

I’m deeply concerned unless the state and federal governments act decisively and quickly, testing at the Alliant Energy Center will start winding down next week. This occurring at the same time Wisconsin is adding between 800 and 1000 new cases a day would dramatically hamper efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19. It’s critical communities like ours are allowed to continue mass testing; especially as schools and universities look to begin to re-open.

Since implementing a mask order and limiting activity at bars, we have seen a decline in the number of new daily positive cases here in Dane County. Cases across Wisconsin continue to increase, including in our neighboring counties. We have to come together – like our neighboring states of Minnesota, Michigan, and Illinois and do what’s necessary and proven effective at slowing this virus until a safe vaccine is available.

The Wisconsin National Guard has been testing at the Alliant Energy Center since May 11.

The National Guard said on Monday that they have collected more than 83,200 specimens as of July 27.

