Dane County announces launch of Climate Champion Program in honor of Thursday’s National Energy Efficiency Day

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is launching its new Climate Champion Program on Thursday in honor of National Energy Efficiency Day, County Executive Joe Parisi announced.

The program will recognize local businesses, governments and nonprofits that are leading on climate action as a part of Dane County’s Climate Action Plan

Leadership will be recognized in several categories, including fleet operations, net building energy use, water saving practices, agricultural practices, net carbon emissions and other climate leadership.

Those recognized will receive signage they can use in their facility and will be highlighted on a Dane County map of successes.

“Expanding energy efficiency across our community is a cornerstone of Dane County’s Climate Action Plan, and we’ve long invested in energy efficiency projects to reduce county operating costs,” said County Executive Parisi. “We’re excited to launch the Climate Champions program. There’s a lot of great work being done around Dane County, and we look forward to highlighting those achievements in our community.”

Applications to be recognized as a Climate Champion are due Monday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.