Dane County 911 director announces retirement

MADISON, Wis. — The director of the Dane County Department of Public Safety Communications announced his retirement Friday afternoon, according to a news release.

Officials said John Dejung has served as director of the 911 center for the past 11 years, after running 911 services in Minneapolis.

“John oversaw key years of growth for our 911 Center and helped manage implementation of key technological improvements that will help keep people in our county safe for many years to come,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “John was especially instrumental in finishing the “DaneCom” radio communications network that is the backbone for the work police, fire, and emergency medical service (EMS) providers do in our communities every day. Regardless of where people live, those coming to help them can now communicate seamlessly, which improves emergency response and coordination,” Parisi added.

Dejung’s retirement date is effective October 1, the release said.

