Dane Co. to remain under state of emergency until at least July 15

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Tuesday that Dane County will remain under a state of emergency declaration until at least July 15 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s clear the far-reaching impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic will affect communities for many, months to come,” Parisi said. “For however long Covid-19 threatens the well-being and safety of our citizens, science will guide our decision making in Dane County. Right now, that science says we need to prepare for potential waves of illness and remain vigilant and ready in our preparedness and response.”

The current order is scheduled to expire on May 15. The new emergency order announced on Tuesday will go into effect when the current one expires, according to a news release.

County officials said the declaration will allow the county government to be able to use its full resources to meet community needs during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the release, the state of emergency declaration makes Dane County eligible for federal and state assistance.

Parisi said the state of emergency declaration will be revisited this summer and could be extended depending on the status of COVID-19.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments