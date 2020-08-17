Dane Co. to purchase 160 acres of land for flood prevention, prairie restoration

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

VERONA, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Monday that the county plans to buy 160 acres of land in the Verona area to help prevent flooding, protect water resources and create more outdoor recreation space for residents.

The property is located between the Sugar River Wetlands Natural Resource Area and Dane County’s Falk Wells Sugar River Wildlife Area.

Parisi said that converting the land to a natural prairie will help with storm water control in the future.

“By purchasing this property and restoring it prairie, we will be able to reduce flood risk downstream in communities like Belleville, which have experienced flooding along the Sugar River in recent years,” Parisi said. “This property will also provide recreational opportunities, including fishing and paddling, within the popular Sugar River corridor.”

As of now, the majority of the land is active cropland with a 4-acre farmstead and some pasture and grasslands.

According to a news release, the land will reduce runoff by 70% once it’s fully restored. The restoration will also protect against cropland runoff into the streams, meaning groundwater quality will be improved over time.

The land will be purchased with funds from the Flood Risk Reduction Fund and the Dane County Conservation Fund.

