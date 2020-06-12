Dane Co. to move forward with Phase 2 of reopening plan, most businesses allowed to operate at 50% capacity

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County health officials announced Friday that the county has reached the benchmarks required to move forward with Phase 2 of the county’s reopening plan, effective Monday at 8 a.m.

Phase 2 allows most businesses, including restaurants and retail stores, to operate at 50% capacity. Outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people, with proper social distancing, are allowed in Phase 2. Indoor gatherings are limited to 50 people.

K-12 schools and secondary education institutions are allowed to operate in-person in Phase 2 and beyond. Playgrounds will also be allowed to reopen with social distancing.

“Businesses and workplaces are reopening with required measures to help contain the spread of disease, but COVID-19 is very much still in our community,” Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County Janel Heinrich said. “We need our community to remain vigilant and careful as we move to new phases so we don’t see a spike in cases.”

Moving into Phase 2 means that Dane County health officials are reporting that more than half of the county’s metrics for tracking the spread of COVID-19 have been met.

The decision to move forward with the Dane Forward plan came just under three weeks after health officials moved the county into Phase 1 of the Forward Dane plan on May 26. The first phase allowed most businesses throughout the county to open with 25% capacity so long as social distancing measures are followed. Phase 1 also allowed gatherings of up to 50 people with social distancing.

Masks for workers and customers are also highly recommended in both phases.

The entire Forward Dane plan is available here.

