Dane Co. to award $4.45M to 5 affordable housing projects

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Photo by Sharon Vanorny

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County plans to award $4.45 million to five different affordable housing projects throughout the county.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday that the funds will be used to create more than 320 units of affordable housing in Madison, McFarland, Cambridge, Fitchburg and Verona.

“In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, now more than ever, it’s critically important we focus on partnerships like these to create more affordable housing in our community,” Parisi said. “We know housing affordability is one of the greatest challenges every community will face as this pandemic continues. The county’s support for these projects is an important step in our ongoing work to make affordable housing more accessible.”

According to a news release, the projects will receive funding from the Dane County Affordable Housing Development Fund, pending approval from the Dane County Board.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.