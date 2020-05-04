Dane Co. to allow communities to delay property tax deadlines until Oct. 1

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County executives announced Monday that the county will give local municipalities the ability to delay the due date for property taxes to Oct. 1 due to COVID-19.

According to a news release, recent state legislation gave counties and their communities the ability to provide flexibility to residents who may be struggling with expenses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said a resolution to implement the delay will go before the County Board’s Finance Committee on Monday night.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments