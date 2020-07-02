Dane Co. surpasses 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (pink) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (green), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland. NIAID

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County now has more than 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County.

In total, there are 2,075 confirmed cases of the virus in Dane County. Just over half of patients with confirmed cases have recovered, meaning there are still 989 active cases throughout the county.

The milestone comes the same day that a new order limiting bars and restaurants to outdoor seating only went into effect.

Public health officials said the new order was enacted due to a recent spike in confirmed cases, many of which were traced back to bars. People ages 20-29 have been hit the hardest during the recent spike.

Roughly 30% of all patients with confirmed cases in Dane County, about 614 people, tested positive between June 13 and 26. Of those, 132 people said they had been at a bar in the 14 days leading up to the onset of symptoms. Only 12 people said they had been to a protest between June 1 and June 24 before developing symptoms.

