Dane Co. supervisor proposes creation of fentanyl testing strip program

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Earlier this year, the CDC shared new data indicating that for the first time in the country’s history, more than 100,000 Americans lost their lives to drug overdoses in a 12-month span.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, was a major contributor to those deaths, according to CDC data. The potent drug, which is undetectable without testing, is often mixed with other opioids like heroin in addition to other street drugs like cocaine, crack and methamphetamine to decrease their cost of manufacturing.

In an attempt to curb future overdose deaths, Dane County Board Supervisor Anthony Gray (District 14) plans to introduce a resolution at Thursday’s Dane County Board meeting that would authorize the development of a county-wide program that would make potentially life-saving testing strips available to residents.

“Making these testing strips readily accessible for all is a simple but hugely impactful step we can take in preventing overdose deaths,” Gray said. “We need to stop treating addiction with disdain, and recognize it as the brain disorder it is, and that we need to do what we can to help them get treatment.”

Gray’s resolution cites similar pilot programs from around the nation, which found that test strips allowed users to be more informed about their drug use and reduced overdose deaths overall.

The resolution calls for Public Health Madison & Dane County to partner with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, local organizations supporting drug users, Dane County first responders and other relevant groups to work together on a program to distribute the testing strips.

Earlier this year, Dane County public health officials issued a public health alert after at least four people overdosed within a 24-hour span.

Substance use resources are available on Dane County’s Behavioral Health Resource Center website or by phone at 608-267-2244.

