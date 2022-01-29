Dane Co. Sherriff’s officials: Driver died after car crashed into tree Saturday

by Kyle Jones

DUNKIRK, Wis. — A driver died Saturday after his car crashed into a tree.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the 32-year-old man was driving northbound on County Highway A when his SUV left the road and struck a tree just before 7 a.m.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said he was not wearing a seat belt, and speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation, and the driver’s name has not been released.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.