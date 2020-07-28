Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of asphalt scammers who allegedly scammed two victims out of $15K

MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officials are investigating reports of an asphalt scam in western Dane County.

Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office received two calls Monday, one from Cross Plains and another from Springdale, reporting a group of scammers who allegeldy offered asphalt services then demanded an inflated price once the work was done.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the two homeowners were scammed out of more than a combined $15,000.

The scammers are described as a man and woman in their 50s, joined by a younger male, possibly in his late teens, officials said. They were seen driving a white Ford pick-up truck with a white tank in the bed of the truck.

Officials said both homeowners felt pressured to pay the bill despite it being higher than the agreed upon price.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said these types of scammers often target the elderly and stay in an area for a short time.

Anyone with information about the scammers is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

