Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office still investigating Father Kunz murder, 24 years later

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Friday marks 24 years since one of Dane County’s most high-profile unsolved cases: the murder of Father Alfred J. Kunz.

Father Kunz was found dead in the hallway of St. Michael School near his living quarters on March 4, 1998 by a teacher who arrived for work that morning. His throat was cut and there was evidence of a struggle, but while authorities have said they have a list of possible suspects, no arrests have ever been made.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says it is continuing to investigate the murder of Father Kunz to this day, responding to tips as they come in and using any new technology at their disposal to look at the evidence. Nearly a quarter-century later, investigators say they still believe they can bring justice to whoever killed him.

From 2018: Who killed Father Kunz?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED: The search for Father Kunz’s killer

In recent years, authorities have tried a variety of different strategies to generate tips, including a social media campaign in 2018 with an account in his name on Twitter.

My name is Father Alfred Kunz. I was 67 years old at the time of my death. My lifeless body was discovered in a pool of blood on the morning of March 4, 1998. Learn more about my death by clicking the link below…https://t.co/TXMb2NxsTZ? — Fr. Alfred Kunz (@fralfredkunz20) March 1, 2018

All they need, they say, is that one piece of information or evidence that could break the case open after decades of looking for the answer.

2/3 He is most likely a man, given Father Kunz’

size, physique, and good health. The

killer hadn’t gone there with the intention of killing Father Kunz. Maybe he missed work the next day, unable to

concentrate. He may have had wounds to

hide or explain. — Fr. Alfred Kunz (@fralfredkunz20) March 12, 2018

“I’m committed to the Sheriff’s Office continuing to work this investigation and will provide any resources we can to bring this case to justice,” Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in a statement Friday morning, marking the anniversary of the murder.

Anyone with information they haven’t already shared with the sheriff’s office is asked to call their tip line at 608-284-6900.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.