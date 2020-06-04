Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office looks for missing 17-year-old, asks public for information

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with locating a missing 17-year-old who was last seen early Thursday morning.

Clarence Floyd, who goes by CJ, left his Mazomanie home Wednesday night and has not returned, police said.

Floyd was seen near Highway 78 at County Highway Y around 6 p.m. Wednesday night. He was seen again near Highway 14 near County Highway KP around 8 p.m.

Officials said Floyd is roughly 5’6″ tall and weighs 120 to 130 pounds. He has black hair with blond tips that are not as red as the above photo. He reportedly left home wearing a dark gray Star Wars t-shirt, black shorts and New Balance shoes.

Anyone who sees Floyd or has information about his location is asked to call 911.

