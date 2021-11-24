Dane Co. Sheriff’s office investigating multiple Windsor garage thefts

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

WINDSOR, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to “lock it or lose it” after a pair of recent garage thefts in a Village of Windsor neighborhood.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say deputies were called to Wolf Hollow Road just before 6 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a stolen car. The sheriff’s office says the suspects were able to get into the garage because the garage door was left open and stole a gray 2019 Kia Sorento while also getting away with the victim’s purse.

The theft comes less than a day after a different person in the Village of Windsor reported seeing two people in dark clothing approach his garage on Eagle Ridge Lane.

As he left his house at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, he saw the suspects get into a white Toyota Rav4 and drive away. The suspects reportedly stole some cash and a garage door opener. The man says he also had his garage door open.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials say the two incidents are reminders that these types of crimes can happen at any time of day or night, and people should lock their doors at all times, even when they are home.

They are also asking people to be good neighbors by reminding others in their neighborhood to lock their garage doors and vehicles if they see anything left open or unlocked.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.