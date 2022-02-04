Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office continuing to investigate officer-involved shooting

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says it is continuing to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Madison’s east side Thursday morning, but is still offering little detail about what happened.

Authorities say the incident happened near the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Blvd. at 8:19 a.m. Thursday, when state and local law enforcement agencies were working to arrest someone. During the attempted arrest, a law enforcement officer fired their weapon.

RELATED: Investigation underway after officer shoots gun during attempted arrest

Madison Police confirmed they were working with agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation on the attempted arrest, and that no Madison Police officers fired their weapons.

A suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but authorities have not responded to multiple questions from News 3 Now about whether the person was shot by an officer, if there were other agencies working with MPD and DCI at the time of the incident, or if the suspect who was injured fired a gun at officers.

On Friday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were trying to arrest a 38-year-old man on a Department of Corrections warrant. The man is in custody and remains hospitalized with unspecified non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not named the suspect or said why the warrant was issued.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says detectives will conduct multiple interviews with those involved in the coming days, as well as anyone else in the area who witnessed the events unfold. The Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Scene Unit worked into Thursday night to process the scene, and will continue processing evidence Friday, including the vehicles involved.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.