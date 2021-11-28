Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputies arrest person after fatal shooting

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said one person is in custody after a fatal shooting Sunday morning.

Speaking to reporters, Barrett said the shooting occurred at around 9:20 a.m. at a gas station on Milwaukee Street.

A 911 caller gave officers a description of a suspect and a suspect vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle and a chase ensued.

Officers stopped and arrested the suspect just after 11 a.m.

Barrett said the Sheriff’s Office does not believe the shooting was random, and there is no further danger to the public.

Barrett said one person died as a result of the shooting.

Should the shooting be ruled a homicide, it would be the 11th homicide in Madison this year.

At this time, the names of the victim and the suspect have not been released, and an investigation is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.