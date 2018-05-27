Dane Co. Sheriff’s Department urges common sense for boaters

The weather and this long weekend make for a boater’s paradise. The Dane County Sheriff’s Department wants to give everyone a refresher on the water rules.

Dane county sheriff’s dept. encouraging safety on the water this weekend. Remember drinking while driving on the water is just as illegal as drinking and driving on the road! — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) May 27, 2018

All vessels, even kayaks and paddleboards must have a life jacket for each person on board. You mustn’t go over the capacity limits of your boat. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1989, needs a boater’s license to drive. Just like driving under the influence, it is illegal to drink and operate a boat.

“Every year we have an incident where someone wasn’t paying attention or strikes a boat or jet ski or swimmer in the water,” Sheriff Dave Mahoney said. “Just slow down and be attentive and be careful what you’re drinking.”

For more information on boating safety and rules go to https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/boat/.

