Dane Co. Sheriff, Tavern League urge people not to drive drunk this holiday season

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Local law enforcement officials and the Tavern League of Wisconsin are reminding drivers not to get behind the wheel this holiday season if they’ve been drinking.

During a news conference Monday, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett stressed that while the holidays are a time of celebration and fun-filled gatherings, they can be dangerous if someone decides to drive drunk.

“As you celebrate the holidays this season, please remember that drinking and driving is not worth the risk,” he said. “Plan ahead to ensure that you have a safe ride home and help us keep our roads safer for everyone.”

The sheriff’s office is encouraging people to designate a sober driver before heading out or to take a bus or taxi. Many bars also take part in the Safe Ride program from the Tavern League, Debbie Stueber, the president of the group’s Dane County chapter said.

That program is averaging between 197 and 267 rides each month, Stueber said.

“The cabs will come right out there. You just call there, they come out there, it’s so simple,” she said. “The bartenders just walk out there, they give them the vouchers, and they can only be taken home; they cannot be taken to another establishment or anything else.”

Eric Christenson from Christy’s Landing on Lake Waubesa stressed the program is there every day, not just for the holidays.

“Feel free to go up to your bartender, just ask, ‘I need a ride home,’ and they’ll give you a free ride home,” he said.

The sheriff’s office plans to increase patrols on New Year’s Eve, plus grant deployments for traffic enforcement will happen on December 21, 23, and 27.

To learn more about the Safe Ride program, click here.

