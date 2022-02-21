Dane Co. sheriff responds to criticism from Parisi, others about Quadren Wilson investigation

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett on Monday responded to criticism leveled at him by County Executive Joe Parisi and others about the department’s handling of the investigation into Quadren Wilson’s arrest on Madison’s far east side earlier this month.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Barrett said the sheriff’s office “will continue to share information with great care; fulfilling the community expectation of transparency while protecting the integrity of the investigation.”

“The mission of our investigation is to determine the facts and report the truth. Doing anything less risks jeopardizing the investigation; denying the community of the truth and accountability they expect and deserve,” he continued.

Earlier Monday, Parisi called for more transparency from the sheriff’s office and criticized them for not providing details as to what led to the large multi-agency response to arrest Wilson.

“It’s been over two weeks since his arrest and three days since his initial court appearance, yet we still know little about the circumstances surrounding his arrest,” Parisi said.

Wilson, 38, and his family say he was shot multiple times as officers arrested him near American Parkway and Eastpark Boulevard on Feb. 3. Last week, the sheriff’s office said there was no evidence Wilson was armed at the time he was arrested, but a Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation said Wilson had a history related to firearms and urged caution.

On Friday, Wilson was charged with a felony county of delivering narcotics.

Barrett’s full statement reads:

“The Dane County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive inquiries regarding the Officer Involved Shooting involving agents from the WI Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation. The incident occurred near the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Blvd. in the City of Madison on February 3rd, 2022. While inquiries and community expectations of transparency are understandable, the Sheriff’s Office must take care to protect the integrity of the investigation. As an independent agency, not involved in the incident, the Sheriff’s Office has been tasked with completing the investigation in compliance with the Wisconsin state statute on officer involved critical incidents. “The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will continue to share information with great care; fulfilling the community expectation of transparency while protecting the integrity of the investigation. The mission of our investigation is to determine the facts and report the truth. Doing anything less risks jeopardizing the investigation; denying the community of the truth and accountability they expect and deserve. “The Sheriff’s Office is grateful for continuing community support and encourages citizens who may have witnessed the incident or have video recordings are asked to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.”

