Dane Co. sets yet another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. NIAID-RML

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County set yet another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, according to county officials.

As of Thursday afternoon, 144 individuals were in the hospital due to their coronavirus infections, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.

“Covid’s greatest test has come at a moment when we are all tired and frustrated, but it’s imperative we rally,” Parisi said. “Now more than ever we have to come together and make choices that reduce not only the risk to us and our families but also to the nurses and doctors who are working around the clock to care for those who are sick.”

The news comes as COVID-19 continues to surge throughout the state. As of Wednesday afternoon, all 72 counties in the state were experiencing “very high” activity levels of the virus.

“While challenging, we all need to make short term sacrifices. Employers – if you have employees who can work from home, please let them do so. Group gatherings need to stop in any setting for a few weeks,” Parisi said. “Let’s ask ourselves one more time – what’s the piece we can each do to ease the burden of this scourge on our neighbors and community?”

To date, at least 245,385 people have tested positive for the coronavirus throughout the state.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.