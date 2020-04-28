Dane Co. reports 1 new death, 4 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Officials with Public Health Madison & Dane County have reported one new death and four new confirmed cases of the coronavirus since Monday afternoon.

At least 418 people in Dane County have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to health officials. Twenty-two people have died from complications related to COVID-19.

More than 10,200 tests have been conducted throughout the county.

The new numbers come a day after Gov. Tony Evers announced that some non-essential businesses would be allowed to reopen with some restrictions.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments