Dane Co. Regional Airport to launch new PFAS mitigation efforts following high levels in new test results

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Regional Airport officials announced Wednesday that they will be testing new PFAS mitigation technology after detecting the harmful chemicals in previously unidentified areas.

A recent series of tests reportedly identified high levels of PFAS in known discharge areas. The chemicals were also found in areas that had not been identified before.

Officials said they are launching a pilot project at Outfall 021, an area near Truax Field that accounts for 59% of the PFAS compounds that were detected during the recent tests.

If the new mitigation technology is successful, the method may be used in other areas on airport property that have seen PFAS contamination, according to a news release.

Airport leaders did not provide information about what the new mitigation strategy entails.

According to the release, the county is working to reschedule a virtual public information meeting to share an update on the airport’s PFAS investigation and mitigation efforts. More information about the meeting is expected at a later date.

