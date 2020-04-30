LIVE: Dane Co. partnership, $3M to boost food banks, local farm sales

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County officials is announcing on Thursday a new partnership to help give a much-needed boost to local food banks and farmers.

According to a news release, $3 million from the Dane County budget will be given to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin so the organization can continue providing food to food pantries in the coming months.

In addition to the funding, Dane County plans to buy four cold storage semi-trailers so Second Harvest can store more meat, dairy and fresh produce that is donated, according to a news release.

Dane County has also partnered with Dane County Dairy and Pork Producers, the Dane County Farmers’ Market and Fairshare CSA Coalition to help provide the Second Harvest with more opportunities and avenues to purchase products directly from local farmers and growers.

The new partnerships will allow Second Harvest to secure food to distribute to local food banks while also giving local farmers another way to sell their goods while struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

