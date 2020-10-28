Dane Co. now accepting applications for grants to support COVID-19 economic support programs

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County leaders are now accepting applications for the county’s Community Development Block Grant program, which provides funding for projects that prevent, prepare for, and respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Any organizations that provide services like homelessness prevention, case management, job training and transportation to Dane County residents will be able to apply for the grants. More than $1.76 million in funding is up for grabs.

Applications are due by 2 p.m. on Nov. 19.

“COVID-19 has left an unprecedented impact on the Dane County community. And, as the months of this global pandemic accumulate, we continue to see a real need for economic stability,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “With this funding, we hope to help organizations receive the financial support they need to continue serving and assisting Dane County residents through this difficult time.”

County leaders said they are looking for projects that will benefit low-and-moderate income residents in need of services that promote economic stability.

Awards are expected to be chosen in the first quarter of 2021.

For more information or to apply for the funding, visit Danepurchasing.com and look for the RFP #120076 CDBG – CV (Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus) Public Services attachment listed on the page.

