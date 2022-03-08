Dane Co. not seeing spike in COVID-19 cases week after mask mandate ends, Pothof says

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is not seeing a spike in new COVID-19 cases a week after the county’s mask mandate expired, though it may be ‘a touch early’ to say for sure, UW Health’s chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothof said Tuesday.

Pothof made the remarks during a weekly appearance on Live at Four.

When asked if the continued decline marks an end to the pandemic more than two years after the first cases were reported in the United States, Pothof said things look good locally but “it’s going to be hard to say… the pandemic’s out for the count.”

“It’s not to say at some point there couldn’t be a variant that causes us some trouble, but there’s nothing on the radar right now,” he said.

COVID-19 case activity is now considered high in Dane County and all but six of Wisconsin’s 72 counties; the remaining six are in the very high category.

