Dane Co. Narcotics Task Force seizes drugs, $2700 in cash in bust

OREGON, Wis. — Authorities with the Dane County Narcotics Task Force seized drugs, a gun and more than $2700 in cash as part of a bust earlier this week.

Police say 33-year-old Martel D. Braxton was the subject of an ongoing drug investigation before being arrested at a home in Oregon Monday morning.

Authorities say they found 228.2 grams of methamphetamine, 6.9 grams of cocaine powder and what they described as drug packaging in the home.

According to police, Braxton is facing several tentative charges, including delivery of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver THC.

A 36-year-old woman was also arrested at the home and tentatively charged with delivery of cocaine. Police did not identify her by name.

