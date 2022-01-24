Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office confirms MMSD staff member killed in Northport Drive crash

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday confirmed that a Madison Metropolitan School District employee died from injuries he suffered in a deadly crash late last week.

Ishamel A James, 24, was killed in a crash in the 900 block of Northport Drive early Friday morning. Authorities said the crash was reported around 1 a.m.

James was transported to a local hospital after the crash and was pronounced dead later that day.

Community members gathered Sunday to hold a vigil in honor of James, who his sister described as a “sweetheart.”

James worked for MMSD as a Special Education Assistant at Orchard Ridge Elementary School. In a statement shared after his death, the district said he was “loved by the students, staff and families” that he worked with.

Authorities said the crash and James’ death are still under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

