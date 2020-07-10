Dane Co. Medical Examiner identifies victim in Town of Madison homicide

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who was found dead in a wooded area Wednesday morning.

Kiara M. Lopez, 27, was found dead in the 200 block of Nygard Street at around 6:30 a.m. The Medical Examiner’s Office did not share how Lopez died.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Officials said preliminary autopsy results are pending further study and investigation. The medical examiner said more testing is also underway.

The Town of Madison Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said they will not release any more information because it is an ongoing investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments