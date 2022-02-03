Dane Co. medical examiner identifies victim in deadly hit-and-run crash on Madison’s east side

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who died days after a weekend hit-and-run crash on Madison’s east side.

Barbara Olson, 65, of Madison, died two days after the crash from injuries she suffered in it. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Stoughton Road.

Police said a 28-year-old man ran from the scene to a nearby home and armed himself with a golf club and a knife. After a standoff, he surrendered to officers.

As of Thursday afternoon, the man has not been charged. News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

