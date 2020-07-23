Dane Co. leaders urge community to follow mask order as group plans anti-mask rally

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi released a statement Thursday ahead of an anti-mask rally scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Parisi echoed statements from a Wednesday news conference saying that mask wearing is the fastest path toward reducing the spread of COVID-19 and maintaining economic activity in the county.

“COVID-19 didn’t have to spread this far, this fast. States that ignored science-based guidelines are now seeing extraordinary caseloads, full hospitals, growing death tolls, and degrees of sickness among all ages that was sadly preventable,” Parisi said. “Individual decisions to not follow scientific guidance on the health benefits of masks are compromising the well-being of others. We need to come together as a community and be there for one another, especially for those who are most vulnerable.”

Parisi said that while the vast majority of people in Dane County understand and support the mandatory mask order, those who don’t have a right to express their opinions.

In the past week, Parisi has been vocal about his support for a statewide mask mandate, saying mandatory masks would be a relatively non-restrictive measure to help curb the spread of the virus.

Dane County implemented a countywide mask order on July 13.

