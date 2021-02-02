Dane Co. leaders apply to host federal vaccination site at Alliant Energy Center

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County leaders have applied to host one of 100 federal COVID-19 vaccination sites at the Alliant Energy Center.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi made the announcement Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

BREAKING: Dane Co. has applied to host 1 of the 100 federal COVID-19 vaccination sites. Our Alliant Energy Center @AlliantECenter is ready to help beat the pandemic. — Joe Parisi (@DaneCoJoe) February 2, 2021

The Alliant Energy Center has been used as a community testing site since May, 2020. Local public health officials began vaccinating some eligible residents at the site earlier this month.

The community testing site is set to continue operations through the end of March.

