Dane Co. leaders announce additional $10M for small business support program

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Sunday that the county’s Small Business Pandemic Support Program will receive an additional $10 million in funding.

“Small businesses throughout our community have taken a significant hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many to temporarily close their doors and question how they will stay afloat,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Community interest in our grant program has been overwhelming since it first launched last month. We are happy to make this new investment in our partnership with Dane Buy Local to give even more area businesses the funding they need to make ends meet during this unprecedented time.”

The grant program was originally announced on April 1 and started with $250,000 to help local business stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Four days after the grant program was launched, Dane County officials increased its funding to $800,000 due to high demand. Officials said the grant program received 800 applications in a single day when the program was first launched.

Dane Buy Local is working to administer the funding from the grant program.

As of Sunday, Dane Buy Local has awarded grants to 297 local businesses in the Dane County area. More than $890,000 has been awarded.

Business owners can apply for the grant here. Applications will be accepted through June 15.

