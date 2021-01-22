Dane Co. law enforcement arrest woman wanted on felony homicide warrant out of Oklahoma

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. — Dane County law enforcement officers have arrested a Town of Middleton woman who was wanted on a homicide warrant out of Wagoner County, Oklahoma.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office reached out to Dane County detectives asking for help locating the woman. Kore D. Adams, 59, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop.

Adams was wanted on felony warrants for murder in the first degree – deliberate intent and desecration of a corpse.

Adams is being held in the Dane County Jail. Dane County Jail.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.