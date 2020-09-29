Dane Co. judge orders injunction against MMSD gender identity policy

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — A judge has issued an injunction against a Madison Metropolitan School District policy that allows school staff to use transgender students’ preferred name at school.

The Wisconsin Institute For Law & Liberty sued the school district in February on behalf of 14 parents. The lawsuit claims the policy violates parent’s constitutional rights by not telling them if their child wants to be called a different name at school.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington issued the injunction last week, according to a news release from WILL.

The MMSD policy was put in place in 2018.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.