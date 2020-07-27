Dane Co. health officials on 17K negative COVID test backlog: Percent positivity ‘was not the reason for the new orders that were issued in July’

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Public health officials are stressing that the percent of positive COVID-19 tests was not the reason for public health orders that were issued in early July.

Late last week, Public Health Madison & Dane County announced roughly 17,000 negative tests had not been added to the county’s coronavirus dashboard.

Health officials said it was between eight and 10 days behind in updating that metric on its COVID-19 dashboard, and as a result it appeared to show a higher positive percentage of tests and a lower number of total tests per day.

“To be clear, percent positivity is just one metric we monitor and was not the reason for the new orders that were issued in July,” health officials said in an online post.

According to the post, the public health restrictions put in place July 2 were decided on because the county had recently seen a spike in new cases over a seven-day period.

Health officials said that as of Friday all negative tests that have not been processed by staff will be added to the county’s dashboard as soon as they enter PHMDC’s data system.

