Dane Co. health officials now require all businesses to post mandatory mask order signage

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis — Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Friday that all businesses must post a sign at every entrance informing customers of the county’s mandatory face mask order.

Health officials said the new requirement is designed to clarify that the mandate applies to customers, visitors and employees. The requirement is effective immediately, according to the order.

The new order comes days after a Middleton coffee shop reportedly posted a sign saying the business was a “Mask Free Zone.” PHMDC has received numerous non-compliance complaints, more than 100 of which were directed at Helbachs Coffee.

