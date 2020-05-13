Dane Co. health officials enact county-wide ‘safer at home’ order following WI Supreme Court decision

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County officials announced Wednesday that local health officials are issuing a local “safer at home” order for Madison and Dane County after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide order.

Health officials said the criteria identified using the Badger Bounce Back plan show that Dane County’s efforts against the coronavirus look promising, but the measures outlined by Evers’ order are essential to keep the county’s residents healthy.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and other county officials are expected to hold a news conference at 7 p.m. with more information about the county’s new order.

