Dane Co. health officials change course, extend mask order into new year

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — After previously saying they had no plans to issue another indoor mask mandate once the current emergency order expires later this week, Dane County health officials have changed course and announced an extension that will carry the order into the new year.

Public Health Madison & Dane County announced Tuesday that the latest mask order, Face Covering Emergency #5, will go into effect when the current order expires on November 27 and will run until 12:01 a.m. January 3, 2022.

Unlike previous orders, the new mask mandate will allow people to remove their masks indoors if all individuals in the enclosed space are fully-vaccinated, which is being defined as two weeks after their second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after the first dose of a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Dane County’s top official, PHMDC director Janel Heinrich, says the holiday travel season has prompted the unexpected extension.

“We had hoped to not issue any more face covering orders but in the last three weeks, our rate of disease in the community has nearly doubled, the rate among children is at an all-time high and in other parts of the state, cases are even higher,” Heinrich said in a statement announcing the new mandate. “With the holiday travel season upon us, this Order provides more time for those who are newly eligible to get their first and second doses and for more adults to get booster doses.”

Dane County has consistently seen some of the lowest COVID rates in the state — which health officials say is due to the county’s high vaccination rate and masking policy — but the CDC still classifies community transmission in the county as “High.”

The county reported 223 new cases of COVID-19 in the last day, according to PHMDC’s COVID dashboard. Dane County has seen a 14.4% increase in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

“Keeping a mask order as an added layer of protection is a smart decision for our county,” said Board of Health Chair Dr. Jerry Halverson. “Families may soon venture outside of Dane County for the holidays and will likely encounter areas with lower vaccination rates, so keeping masks on for a little bit longer provides a circle of protection for those who are still in the process of becoming fully vaccinated.”

Officials are urging all eligible adults to get the COVID vaccine booster to help further control the spread of the virus.

You can read the full order here or below.

