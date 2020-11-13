Dane Co. finishes canvassing election results

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County election officials have finished certifying votes cast in the Nov. 3 election.

The certification process, known as canvassing, consists of local officials double checking election results to make sure every ballot issued has a matching signature in voter registration poll books. Once officials have certified votes on the county level, those results are sent to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Dane County Clerk Scott A. McDonell confirmed Friday that the county finished its canvass earlier this week. Electronic results were submitted to the WEC on Wednesday and McDonnell handed in a signed copy Thursday.

Meagan Wolfe, the state’s top election official, said during a press conference Thursday that there have not been any major issues reported as counties statewide work to certify their results.

“There have not been any large issues reported to us during the canvass process and if there are, those issues are reported to us and to the public by the local election officials as well as by any observers who are part of the canvas process,” Wolfe said.

According to the Associated Press’ Scott Bauer, 60 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have certified their results as of Friday morning.

UPDATE 60 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have certified election results from last week with little net change So far, @JoeBiden has picked up 48 additional votes and @realDonaldTrump has gained 44, for a net gain to Biden of 4 votes Biden’s margin is about 22,500 statewide — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) November 13, 2020

Counties must report their certified results to the state by Nov. 17. The WEC will then have until Dec. 1 to certify results on a statewide level. If President Donald Trump’s campaign requests a recount, the state’s certification deadline could shift.

