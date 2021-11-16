Dane Co. Farmers’ Market to hold Holiday Markets at Monona Terrace

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – The Dane County Farmers’ Market is giving shoppers a chance to get into the holiday spirit next week.

DCFM will hold three Holiday Markets at Monona Terrace on November 20, December 4, and December 18.

The markets are open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Local vendors will be on-hand, selling fresh fruits, vegetables, and cheeses.

In December, sellers will offer products like soaps, candles, wreaths, and dried flowers.

Masks will be required for vendors and customers at the November market.

