Dane Co. Fair to host online festivities following cancellation of in-person fair

Photo courtesy of Dane County Fair

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Fair is going virtual from Thursday to Sunday to give local youth a venue to showcase their projects intended for the in-person fair.

The alternative format will feature activities, entertainment and a youth project showcase. The content will be available on Facebook, Instagram and the Dane County Fair’s website.

According to a news release, events will be posted on the hour each day starting at 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Featured events will remain accessible after their debut for future access.

Some of the events include a 4-H Talent Show, Dress-A-Critter, a 4-H Virtual Dance, Dane County Fair “Cribs,” a scavenger hunt, and a virtual tractor parade, among others.

The Dane County Fair was canceled in May due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The entire schedule of events is available here.

