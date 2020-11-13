Dane Co. Executive Parisi signs 2021 budget

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has signed the county’s 2021 budget after it was passed unanimously by the county board earlier this week.

The budget includes millions of dollars in housing support, equity, land conservation and funding for Human Services. In addition, it calls for, among other things, continued support for residents and businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Regardless of how much longer this difficult journey lasts or what the coming days bring, we know we have a county government that’s capable and committed to its people and this very special place,” Parisi said. “I am grateful for what everyone has done – regardless of scale – to help neighbors and friends. And, I am hopeful the 2021 budget will help our community through this unprecedented period.”

According to a news release, the operating budget amounts to $615,596,386, with the capital budget at $80,789,300. It carries a levy increase of 3.4%, which would increase taxes on the average home by $30.18.

