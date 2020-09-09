Dane Co. Clerk’s Office joins forces with ‘Chad Vader’ for new voting PSA

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Clerk’s Office has joined forces with Darth Vader’s lesser known brother, Chad Vader, for a public service announcement about voting in the upcoming election.

In the newly released video, Chad Vader hops on a video call to ask for help with applying for an absentee ballot.

Anyone looking to check their registration status or request an absentee ballot can visit www.myvote.wi.gov and click on the “My Voter Info” button.

Chad Vader grew in popularity thanks to a web series about Darth Vader’s lesser known brother who works as a grocery store manager. The web series is largely shot at the Willy Street Co-Op.

