Dane Co. deputy involved in alleged incident at Festge Park fired

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. — The deputy involved in an alleged incident at Festge County Park last year during which she said she fired her gun after being stabbed has been fired, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy as 30-year-old Sara Bortz-Rodriguez. Bortz-Rodriguez was terminated on Nov. 17, just under four weeks after the incident. However, the Sheriff’s Office did not say why she was fired or what the investigations found.

On Oct. 21, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of an armed person at Festge County Park west of Cross Plains around 8 p.m. During that investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said the man attacked Bortz-Rodriguez with a knife, leading her to fire her weapon.

She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before being released the following day.

Two days after the incident, the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, which was investigating until wrapping up its probe last week, said there was no longer a danger to the public. Officials never said whether a suspect was found.

The DCI provided very few details in the months following the incident. In early December, the Sheriff’s Office said the DCI’s investigation may wrap up by the end of the week, a date that came and went without updates.

The Sheriff’s Office said it also conducted an administrative investigation, but, “in order to maintain the integrity of the DCI investigation, the outcome of the administrative investigation was not shared publicly.”

DCI’s reports have been turned over to Dane County Ismael Ozanne’s office, the release said.

Bortz-Rodriguez had been with the sheriff’s office since May 12, 2014.

