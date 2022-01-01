Dane Co. deputy allegedly hit in the face by suspect during arrest

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – A Dane County Sheriff’s deputy was allegedly hit in the face by a suspect during a domestic abuse arrest.

Officials said the 26-year-old suspect had been taken to Meriter ER just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, following a domestic disturbance in Blooming Grove. The suspect was allegedly injured by his victims who acted in self-defense.

While in the ER, deputies told the suspect he would be arrested. Upon learning this, the suspect allegedly hit a deputy multiple times in the face, causing injuries.

Deputies reportedly used a taser to try to subdue the suspect, but that was ineffective. The arresting deputy was eventually able to re-secure the suspect with help from nearby Madison Police officers.

The suspect was taken to the Dane County Jail and faces multiple charges including battery to a law enforcement officer, intimidation of a victim, three counts of disorderly conduct, and felony bail jumping.

The injured deputy was treated and released from the hospital.

News 3 Now has chosen to withhold the name of the suspect until formal charges have been filed.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.