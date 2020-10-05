Dane Co. COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County hospitalizations from COVID-19 have reached a record high, according to local officials.

As of Sunday, 47 people were hospitalized in Dane County due to the coronavirus. Public Health Madison & Dane County shared the latest numbers on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

“More people are getting sick, some of them seriously,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. “Hospitals are filling up. Now is the time for all of us to look at our days and identify steps we can all take to help reduce not only the risk to ourselves but also that of those around us. Let’s look for ways to consolidate or limit trips out and explore pick-up options to minimize the minutes spent in group settings.”

Dane County’s previous record for hospitalizations was set back in April when 46 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 complications.

“The convergence of complacency, frustration, and rapid case spread are creating a dangerous combination. As tired as we all are, it’s important we stay the course—wear masks, socially distance, and avoid gatherings,” Parisi said. “Unfortunately, these are the limited tools we each have to help slow the spread of Covid-19.”

