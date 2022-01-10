Dane County COVID-19 hospitalizations hit all-time high

Kyle Jones
Posted:
Updated:
by Kyle Jones
Intensive Care Unit Sign
WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – More people are in a Dane County hospital with COVID-19 than ever before.

Public Health Madison & Dane Co. announced 184 people were hospitalized with COVID as of Monday. The previous record, 179, was set in November 2020.

Officials are urging residents to stay home if they show symptoms, wear a mask while indoors, get tested as soon as possible if exposed, and get vaccinated and boosted.

Dane County’s current weekly case rate per 100,000 is 1,566.1. 396 people in the county have died of COVID-19.

