Dane County COVID-19 hospitalizations hit all-time high

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – More people are in a Dane County hospital with COVID-19 than ever before.

Public Health Madison & Dane Co. announced 184 people were hospitalized with COVID as of Monday. The previous record, 179, was set in November 2020.

We are at an all time high of people hospitalized w/ COVID in Dane Co. Yesterday, 184 were hospitalized with COVID. This is higher than our peak of 179 hosps in Nov 2020. We urge you to take action to protect yourself from severe outcomes. More data: https://t.co/EghLY0fr7q pic.twitter.com/2sc89mV6Gi — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) January 10, 2022

Officials are urging residents to stay home if they show symptoms, wear a mask while indoors, get tested as soon as possible if exposed, and get vaccinated and boosted.

Dane County’s current weekly case rate per 100,000 is 1,566.1. 396 people in the county have died of COVID-19.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.