Dane Co. confirmed COVID-19 cases rise by 7, more than 11,000 tested

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County health officials have confirmed seven new cases of the coronavirus, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County’s latest update.

In total 425 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dane County. Twenty-two people have died from coronavirus-related complications.

Over the past week, Dane County has averaged just over five new cases per day.

More than 11,000 people have been tested for the disease.

For more of the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments