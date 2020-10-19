Dane Co. clerks, police expect voters to follow weapon laws already in place on Election Day

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

Voters in voting booths, poll.

MADISON, Wis. — Only 11 states have laws explicitly prohibiting people from bringing guns to polling locations; Wisconsin is not one.

Still, most public buildings used for polling already prohibit bringing weapons inside the facility. “All of our polling places have signs posted that there are no weapons in the facility,” said Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl in a press conference today.

Aside from having police on call, there are currently no all-encompassing rules that prevent people from bringing weapons to polls. Police departments around Dane County said they don’t intend to specifically station police officers at polling places for security.

Madison Police Assistant Chief Paige Valenta said, “I think it’s fair to say that officers will not increase patrolling at polls.” Middleton’s department will have more officers than usual working Nov. 3, but they will mostly be making sure locations close on time.

There are however laws on campaigning too close to polls and using any sort of intimidation tactics, limiting electioneering to at least 100 feet outside of the entrance to a building containing a polling place.

“If someone electioneering within that zone refuses to cooperate then the police is called to help enforce,” said Witzel-Behl.

